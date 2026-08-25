India-China talks focus on delimitation, LAC peace

23:28

India and China on Tuesday discussed ways to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and to move toward progress on delimitation of the frontier, while sustaining ongoing work on trans-boundary cooperation, as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held extensive talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.



Held under the framework of the Special Representatives dialogue, the Doval-Wang talks came weeks before Chinese President Xi Jinping's anticipated visit to India for the upcoming BRICS summit.



In his opening remarks at the meeting, Doval said that normalcy in the ties between India and China has been a direct result of both sides maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas.



"The two sides positively reviewed the ongoing momentum in bilateral relations which is in line with the directions and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping," the Indian embassy in Beijing said. -- PTI