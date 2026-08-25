IIM Bangalore, Tata Trusts Sign MoU For Undergrad Programme

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The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and Tata Trusts have signed a memorandum of understanding formalising a philanthropic contribution by the Trusts towards the development of IIMB's School of Undergraduate Studies, which will be named the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore - Dorabji Tata School of Undergraduate Studies.



The MoU comes as IIM Bangalore's inaugural undergraduate programmes attracted 12,000 applications for 80 seats, with the first batch set to commence on August 31.



Under the MoU, Tata Trusts will provide funding for academic infrastructure at the School and support its research and faculty development.

-- Business Standard