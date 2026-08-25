Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

IIM Bangalore, Tata Trusts Sign MoU For Undergrad Programme

Tue, 25 August 2026
Share:
12:11
image
The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and Tata Trusts have signed a memorandum of understanding formalising a philanthropic contribution by the Trusts towards the development of IIMB's School of Undergraduate Studies, which will be named the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore - Dorabji Tata School of Undergraduate Studies.

The MoU comes as IIM Bangalore's inaugural undergraduate programmes attracted 12,000 applications for 80 seats, with the first batch set to commence on August 31.

Under the MoU, Tata Trusts will provide funding for academic infrastructure at the School and support its research and faculty development.
-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Amravati hospital fire: 36 babies moved to prevent smoke injury
LIVE! Amravati hospital fire: 36 babies moved to prevent smoke injury

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test UPDATES: Suthar strikes; Sri Lanka in trouble
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test UPDATES: Suthar strikes; Sri Lanka in trouble

Delhi waterlogged after heavy rain, traffic goes out of gear
Delhi waterlogged after heavy rain, traffic goes out of gear

Heavy rainfall in Delhi led to widespread waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and a significant drop in minimum temperatures across the city. Key areas like Lutyens' Delhi, Supreme Court, and AIIMS were affected, while the air quality...

Man fined after GF covers his car with 3,400 lipstick marks
Man fined after GF covers his car with 3,400 lipstick marks

A Gwalior man was fined Rs 5,500 by police after his girlfriend covered his car with 3,400 lipstick marks as a social media stunt. The car, which had been driven around the city, was deemed modified, leading to the penalty under the...

H1N1 Surge: Who Is Most Vulnerable?
H1N1 Surge: Who Is Most Vulnerable?

Delhi is experiencing a significant surge in H1N1 (swine flu) cases, with over 1,777 infections reported this year, a six-fold increase from last year. Doctors highlight that children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic...