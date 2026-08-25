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Govt to sell onions in Delhi at Rs 35/kg, much lower than market rate

Tue, 25 August 2026
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The government will sell onions at Rs 35 per kg in the national capital, a deep discount of around 36 percent from the prevailing average retail prices, as it looks to provide relief to the common man from high rates.

The Centre is procuring onions from the key-producing state of Maharashtra, where it has maintained buffer stock to deal with any price rise. 

The first consignment of 800 tonnes will reach the national capital on Wednesday via 'Kanda Express' train.

In a social media post, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare on Tuesday said, "Kanda Express is bringing about 800 tonnes of onion to Delhi to be sold at Rs 35 per kg at Nafed, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar stores".

Bulk onions are also being transported through dedicated railway rakes to four other centres -- Chennai, Ernakulam, Madurai and Guwahati, she said.

The onion being transported to these consuming centres is a buffer stock maintained at Nasik, Maharashtra. The stock is being released to check price rise.

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs data, the all-India average retail price of onion has jumped more than 28 per cent in a month to Rs 44.72/kg on August 25, up from Rs 34.80 per kg on July 25. A year ago, the price was Rs 28.67 per kg on the same day, reflecting a sharp 56 per cent increase. -- PTI

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