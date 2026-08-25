Golgappa sellers more intelligent than Rahul: BJP

17:09

Highlighting the "success story" of the Unified Payments Interface, the BJP on Tuesday attacked the Congress, saying its leader P Chidambaram had mocked the launch of UPI which has become the world's largest real-time payment system in a decade.



The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on Tuesday completed a decade of its rollout in 2016.



Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Chidambaram called UPI a "big blunder" and had claimed that it would impact the country's economy.



The BJP MP was referring to the former finance minister's remarks on the digital payment system during a discussion in Parliament, where he claimed that the poor, like street vendors, and people in rural areas would be unable to use it.



"Mr Chidambaram, in your part of the country, in my part of the country, and in every part of the country, the amma selling vegetables is smarter than Rahul Gandhi," the BJP leader said.



"Chidambaram had mocked golgappa sellers. Today, Paytm (digital transaction system) is available even at golgappa shops. A golgappa seller is smarter than Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi should learn from them," Patra said in a swipe at Congress leaders.



"Don't underestimate the intelligence of a vegetable vendor. Don't underestimate the intelligence of a small-time worker. People are far more intelligent than the Gandhi family and its dynasty," Patra added.



Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also posted Chidambaram's speech on X and said, "10 years of proving them wrong".



Hitting back, the Congress claimed that former prime minister Manmohan Singh laid the foundation on which India's digital payments infrastructure stands today.



"And, more importantly, let us ignore the petty, credit-hungry people who do too little and talk far too much - albeit with the help of a teleprompter," party MP Pawan Khera said. -- PTI



