Eight over ground workers of terrorists arrested in J-K

14:09

Security forces have arrested eight overground workers of terrorists in three separate operations across Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.



On a tip off, police and army personnel launched a joint operation in an orchard at Imamsahib in Shopian district.



During the search operation, security forces recovered one grenade, two AK magazines, four mobile phones and posters of a banned terror outfit from the orchard belonging to Nazir Ahmad Wani.



The three suspected overground workers (OGWs) were identified as Ashiq Hussain Kumar, Arif Kumar, and Harris Manzoor.



Security forces had also arrested three OGWs from Shopian district late on Monday night.



The officials said three motorcycle-borne individuals were taken into custody after their search led to recovery of two hand grenade and some incriminating materials linked to Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.



The arrested persons were identified as Junaid Ahmad Dar, Amir Yousuf and Junaid Muzaffar. -- PTI