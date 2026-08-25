DP World Firm On $5 Bn India Promise

12:08

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Despite global headwinds from the war in West Asia and its core business in the region being hit, DP World, a global giant in ports and terminals, intends to carry through on its investment commitment of $5 billion in India, a senior executive said.



According to the company's recently declared interim results for the first half of 2026, it reported a drop of nearly 40 per cent in profits to $585 million in the first six months of the year.



"We hope this (West Asia war) will be solved soon, which will bring down the cargo freight rates ... It will then make sense for customers to trade normally. We have found avenues outside to diversify so that trade carries on," Hemant Kumar Ruia, country manager, subcontinent (India), DP World, told reporters.



The company is finalising the fields in which it will invest this $5 billion, Ruia said.



The logistics company sees a five-year timeline for this investment to materialise. In October last year, it had signed a slew of memoranda of understanding with public- and private-sector players in India.



Around half a billion will go to its proposed facility in Tuna Tekra, a satellite port off the coast of Kandla, Gujarat. The company was in the news in 2024 after it reportedly bid over five times the royalty internally assessed by the Deendayal Port Authority when it floated the tender for the facility in public private partnership mode.



The company will also seek an extension of the concession period on its container terminal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, for which the concession period ends next year.



-- Dhruvaksh Saha, Business Standard