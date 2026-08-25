Doc held guilty of unfair trade practice in surrogacy case, asked to pay Rs 10 lakh

23:47

The Maharashtra consumer commission has held an IVF doctor here guilty of deficiency in service for charging an unmarried man exorbitant fees for surrogacy procedure to seek a child and retaining his frozen semen sample for over a decade without consent.



The commission ordered the doctor to pay over Rs 10 lakh compensation to the complainant, and also directed him to return the frozen semen sample within eight weeks.



In an order passed last week, the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held the doctor guilty on account of the adoption of an unfair method and deceptive practice in the collection of exorbitant amounts, which he was neither competent nor entitled to charge.



The complainant, a 49-year-old unmarried man, had approached the doctor in 2015 for a child through IVF-ICSI using donor eggs, his own sperm and a surrogate mother.



According to the complaint, he paid a total of Rs 5.50 lakh in 2015-16.



The complainant was charged Rs 50,000 under a head of legal charge which the opposite party had no business whatsoever to charge, and not a rupee of it is accounted for, the commission said. -- PTI