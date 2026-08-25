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Canada row: Trump proposes Lake America for Lake Ontario

Tue, 25 August 2026
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US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his administration is considering changing the name of Lake Ontario to "Lake America," marking the latest rhetorical escalation in a deepening trade dispute between the United States and Canada.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump suggested the name change was linked to diminishing economic ties with Canada's most populous province.

"The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don't expect to doing much business with Ontario any longer. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," the post read.

Lake Ontario, one of the five Great Lakes, is a shared body of water bordered by the Canadian province of Ontario to the north and New York State to the south.

The President's comments come amid an intensifying trade war, following the implementation of a 50 percent US tariff on billions of dollars worth of Canadian goods over the weekend after trade talks between the two nations collapsed. 

Trump has also threatened additional 50 percent tariffs on Canadian vehicles, auto parts, and steel. -- ANI

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