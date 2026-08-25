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38 men molest activist during J'khand student protests

Tue, 25 August 2026
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16:28
Stone pelting during the Jharkhand protests.
Stone pelting during the Jharkhand protests.
A case was filed against 38 people for allegedly molesting a member of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch during the August 21 protest in Ranchi, police said on Tuesday.

The case was lodged on Monday after the woman, accompanied by Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi of the BJP, lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station, they said.

"Eight people were named in the FIR along with 30 unnamed persons. They have been booked on charges of molestation, besides other sections of the BNS," Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Sanoj Choudhary told PTI.

The incident happened during a procession over recruitment examination irregularities near Albert Ekka Chowk.

"We held a peaceful procession and were attempting to burn effigies of Chief Minister Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Around eight known and over 30 unknown persons assaulted and molested me," the victim said.

Marandi said the cowardly attack by "JMM goons" on students, who were democratically raising their voice, is highly condemnable.

"BJP stands firmly with the students and will support their struggle at every level," he said. PTI

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