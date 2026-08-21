Two vessels with 22 Indians on board hijacked by pirates in Yemen, Somalia

12:26

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Two commercial vessels carrying a total of 22 Indian nationals have been hijacked by pirates in separate incidents off Yemen and Somalia, a senior shipping ministry official said on Friday.



He said that according to the latest information, the Indian crew members are safe.



An Eritrea-flagged oil products tanker, M T Sibu 1, with 20 crew members -- 16 Indians, one Syrian national, one Sudanese national, one Iraqi national and one seafarer whose nationality is yet to be confirmed -- was hijacked by armed pirates in the Gulf of Aden, around 30 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen on August 20, the official told PTI.



"As reported by Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) agency - S K S Krishi Marine Services (Opc) Private Limited, six armed pirates are presently onboard the vessel and have taken control of the vessel," he said.



He said the RPSL has been advised to submit the incident report and subsequent periodic updates through the e-Navik online marine casualty reporting system for examination and record.



Another Cameroon-flagged cargo ship, LUTUF, with six Indians among its 10 crew members was hijacked by pirates off Somalia's Puntland coast on August 17, the official said.



"The vessel is reported to have been boarded by eight pirates, armed with AK-47 type weapons and operating from two skiffs.



"The crew initially mustered in the citadel. However, the pirates gained access and subsequently brought them to the bridge. The vessel is currently under pirate control. No injuries have been reported thus far," he said. PTI