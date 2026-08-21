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Teacher, female colleague transferred after students complain about their 'closeness'

Fri, 21 August 2026
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09:31
Representative image
Representative image
A teacher and a guest woman teacher were on Thursday transferred from a government middle school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district after students complained about their alleged closeness, an official said.

Students of the school at Beech Bahri village, around 70 km from the district headquarters, approached the Chhindwara collectorate during a public hearing, and alleged that the two teachers often ended classes early and spent time together.

The district collector directed Tribal Affairs Department Assistant Commissioner Satyendra Singh Markam to investigate the matter and take action.

Block Education Officer OP Joshi said an inquiry committee examined the allegations, following which the teacher and the guest teacher were removed from the school with immediate effect.

Orders have also been issued to appoint new guest teachers, he said.

The two teachers have been transferred to two different schools.

The two teachers, however, denied the allegations and claimed they were being defamed.

The woman teacher alleged that another person had applied for the guest teacher's position and was on the waiting list, and the complaint was orchestrated to remove her and facilitate that person's appointment. -- PTI

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