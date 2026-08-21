Students of Kannauj school boycott classes, hold protest

01:10

The district basic education officer also reached the school and pacified the students and parents, following which classes resumed.





Around 500 students are enrolled at the school.

Hundreds of students of a government school here boycotted classes on Thursday and held a protest against the principal for alleged caste discrimination and ordering the felling of trees inside the school campus.The students of PM Shri Composite School in Gugarapur also surrounded the vehicle of the in-charge principal at the school gate as he was leaving and raised slogans against him.This comes amid protests by students in Unnao, Fatehpur, Hamirpur and Kannauj districts of Uttar Pradesh against lack of facilities in schools.In Gugarapur, police reached the spot after being informed about the protest and spoke to the students and parents.District Basic Education Officer Sandeep Kumar said the complaints raised by the students and parents were being investigated."We are getting the matter investigated after speaking to the parents and students. Strict action will be taken as per rules if any facts emerge from the inquiry," he said.Students alleged that the principal had ordered the cutting of trees inside the campus. They also claimed that the principal favoured some students from a particular caste.In recent weeks, school students in many parts of UP have held protests over issues affecting their education and basic facilities.On Wednesday, hundreds of students of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Unnao had staged a sit-in over alleged poor-quality food, inadequate drinking water, shortage of teachers and the behaviour of the principal.The protest briefly disrupted traffic before senior officials intervened and assured the students that their grievances would be addressed.The Kannauj school principal, Rakendra Saxena, however, alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to tarnish his image after his name figured in a list for the state teacher award. He denied allegations of financial irregularities. --