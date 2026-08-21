Rahul meets cops to file FIR for protestor with pellet injuries

13:07

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday met senior Delhi Police officials at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office at Parliament Street Police Station to seek registration of a complaint over alleged police action and excessive use of force, including the alleged use of pellet guns, against student protesters during a demonstration over NEET irregularities on July 20, according to sources.



Rahul Gandhi also met Sahil Lochav, who suffered pellet gun injuries during the Jantar Mantar students' protest last month. He insisted that an FIR be registered on Lochav's written police complaint.



According to sources, Gandhi had earlier visited Mandir Marg Police Station and requested that a case be registered. After police allegedly refused to register the case, he proceeded to meet the DCP Central.



According to sources, Gandhi has made it clear that he will remain there and continue to press for justice until the case is formally registered.



He later proceeded to Parliament Street Police Station, where he is currently meeting police officials, sources said.



Earlier on July 25, Rahul Gandhi had launched a direct attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him personally responsible for police action and excessive use of force, including allegedly using pellet guns, against student protesters in the national capital.



Speaking at a press conference, Gandhi alleged that Shah authorised the usage of lethal weapons during the protests, citing it as a fundamental issue in Parliament.



"We hold Amit Shah directly responsible for the violence that has taken place against our students. He authorised the shooting of our students. He authorised the use of lethal weapons, including pellet guns, against our students. For us, this is a fundamental issue. We will not accept our own forces shooting at the future of India. This will be a major issue in Parliament," he said. -- ANI