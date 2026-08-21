Now, Kangana takes on Sharmila Tagore: 'Her views limiting'

10:20

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted to veteran actor Sharmila Tagore's recent comments on 'Vande Mataram,' saying that the poem should not be viewed only through a religious lens.



The 'Queen' actress, on Thursday, shared a video of Tagore's recent interview on her Instagram Stories and said she respected the veteran actor's right to have reservations about the national song. However, she disagreed with the way Sharmila had interpreted the poem.



Speaking about the poem as an artist, Kangana said poetry often uses metaphors and imagination to convey a larger message.



She wrote, "I appreciate that Sharmila ji has spoken about her reservation on Vande Mataram, but I am shocked as an artist how can her views on art/poetry can be so limiting and contrived, in any poetry or song words are metaphors, a poet or artist uses all kinds of imaginations draws unbelievable parallels to bring about the desirable effect, Vande Matram is the spirit of freedom struggle Bankim Chandra ji is compelling the nation to awaken the Shakti within, how can you reduce such a great piece of art to mere religious practice."



Kangana further said that references to 'Shakti' in poetry can be seen as symbols of strength and power. She also asked people to move beyond a "Hindu-Muslim mindset" while discussing the song.



She wrote, "Vivekananda famously said I need youth who are made of iron, bones of steel and veins in which runs thunderbolt, he was not giving weather forecast, he was simply demanding Shakti to rise, please come out of Hindu Muslim mindset even if we believe in one God doctors also call power Shakti, let's embrace each other like our own, I absolutely love you and don't mind a crushing hug like you always give me."



The 'Vande Mataram' row stems from video footage from the Congress headquarters showing Kharge and Sonia Gandhi conversing while the national song was being rendered during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, prompting the BJP to accuse the party's top leadership of disrespecting "Vande Mataram" and demand a public apology. -- ANI