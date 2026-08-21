No Non-Electric Light Goods Vehicles In Delhi From 2027

10:23

From January 1 next year, registration in Delhi will be prohibited for new light goods vehicles (LGVs) running on petrol, diesel or compressed natural gas (CNG) and having a gross weight of up to 3.5 tonnes, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) stated. Four-wheelers weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are called 'N 1 vehicles'.



Non-electric LGVs that have a gross vehicle weight of 3.5-7.5 tonnes (categorised as'N2 vehicles') will be banned from January 1, 2028.



The order will affect major manufacturers of non-electric N1 and N2 commercial vehicles such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok



Leyland, Maruti Suzuki and VE Commercial Vehicles.

-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard