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No Non-Electric Light Goods Vehicles In Delhi From 2027

Fri, 21 August 2026
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From January 1 next year, registration in Delhi will be prohibited for new light goods vehicles (LGVs) running on petrol, diesel or compressed natural gas (CNG) and having a gross weight of up to 3.5 tonnes, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) stated. Four-wheelers weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are called 'N 1 vehicles'.

Non-electric LGVs that have a gross vehicle weight of 3.5-7.5 tonnes (categorised as'N2 vehicles') will be banned from January 1, 2028.

The order will affect major manufacturers of non-electric N1 and N2 commercial vehicles such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok

Leyland, Maruti Suzuki and VE Commercial Vehicles.
-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard

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