Mom run over by train while trying to save son from ending life

11:10

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A 46-year-old woman was run over by a train as she tried to save her 20-year-old son attempting to die by suicide after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Friday.



The incident took place at the Indira Mill railway crossing in the Kotwali area of Bhadohi late Thursday evening, they said.



The deceased has been identified as Shiv Kumari. Her son, Vishal Rajbhar, was admitted to the district hospital with injuries and later referred to the BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi, police said.



Kotwali SHO Shailesh Kumar Rai said Kumari, a resident of Chakbhuindhar village, had gone to a private nursing home in the city to meet her elder daughter Pushpa Rajbhar, who recently gave birth to a boy. Vishal accompanied her.



Vishal, who had already consumed alcohol, asked his mother for money at the nursing home. When she refused, an argument broke out between the two.



Vishal then threatened to jump in front of a train and rushed out of the nursing home, with his mother following him.



Quoting eyewitnesses, Rai said Vishal stood on the railway track with a train approaching. However, Kumari reached there and pushed her son away from the tracks, but got hit by the train herself in the process.



She died on the spot, while Vishal was left injured in the incident, police said.



Police said relatives of the deceased reached the spot on being informed, with many allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The police had to persuade them to return home, Rai said. PTI