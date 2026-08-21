Meesho expects to create 10 lakh seasonal jobs during festive season

12:04

E-commerce marketplace Meesho expects to create over 10 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its seller and logistics ecosystem to meet the surge in demand during the upcoming festive season.



The projected employment generation includes approximately 6.5 lakh jobs across its seller network and about 3.75 lakh roles across its logistics operations.



"The festive season is an important period for businesses across our ecosystem to scale up and prepare for increased demand.



"This year, we expect to enable over 10 lakh seasonal job opportunities... Nearly 1.3 lakh sellers are expected to hire seasonal workers across packaging, manufacturing, production, warehousing and inventory management, as they build inventory, launch new products and expand their festive collections," Meesho said in a statement on Friday.



In the logistics sector, Meesho's own logistics platform, Valmo, along with its third-party logistics (3PL) partners, will scale up capacity. The seasonal roles in this segment will span delivery, sortation, delivery centre operations, and supervisory functions. -- PTI