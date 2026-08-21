Locals push CJP activists out of Rajasthan village

11:28

Abhijeet Dipke and the CJP team manhandled in Rajasthan

A Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) team faced resistance from villagers during a visit to a government primary school in Jaipur's Bagru Assembly constituency on Friday as part of its ongoing 'School Thik Karo' campaign, with locals allegedly pushing the activists out of the village, sources said.



The incident took place at Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur district, where CJP workers had gone to inspect the school and interact with the students and teachers.



Bagru DSP Dharmendra Sharma, however, said he was unaware of any such development.



The locals reportedly barricaded the main approach road to the village before the CJP team arrived and were seen checking vehicles entering the area.



Soon, a confrontation broke out between the villagers and the CJP workers, following which the latter were pushed out of the area, the sources said.



The villagers later staged a sit-in outside the school, raising slogans against the CJP.



The school building has been closed for students after being declared 'unsafe'. Classes are currently being held in a cattle enclosure near the school building.



The villagers, who were joined by BJP workers, said the school could be repaired with local efforts and claimed that the government had already sanctioned funds for the work.



The CJP team had planned to visit two government schools in Jaipur district on Friday to assess their infrastructure and the facilities available to the students.



Friday's visit followed a controversy over the entry of public and media into government schools in Rajasthan.