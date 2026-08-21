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Listen up! New Green Card rules from September 18

Fri, 21 August 2026
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11:57
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The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will issue an updated application form for permanent residence next month, warning that previous versions submitted after the implementation date will be turned away.

The revised edition of Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, is scheduled for publication on September 18, USCIS stated in an official notification.

Form I-485 is utilised by eligible individuals currently residing in the United States to apply for lawful permanent resident status, commonly known as a Green Card.

The update is expected to draw significant attention from Indian nationals seeking employment- and family-based permanent residence, particularly applicants who have endured lengthy waits for an immigrant visa number to become available.

USCIS stated that the updated form bears an edition date of September 18, 2026, superseding the version dated January 20, 2025.

The agency has made a preview of the revised form and corresponding guidance available to applicants and legal representatives. It emphasised that no grace period will be provided for accepting both versions concurrently.

Consequently, applicants must select the appropriate edition based on the exact date their filing is postmarked or transmitted electronically.

USCIS will maintain acceptance of the January 20, 2025, version provided it is postmarked or submitted electronically prior to September 18.

However, the agency will decline that version if it carries a postmark or electronic submission date on or after September 18. -- ANI

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