Canada leader says Trump is a 'bad person'

10:05

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has launched a sharp attack on US President Donald Trump, calling him "erratic," "irresponsible" and "not to be trusted" while urging Canada not to rush into concessions in trade negotiations with Washington.



Kinew said Canada still has leverage in the talks, even as Manitoba considers restoring US alcohol products to provincial liquor stores at Prime Minister Mark Carney's request. The move is part of efforts to secure a deal and avert threatened 50% US tariffs.



"You can't make a good deal with a bad person," Kinew said, warning that any agreement could later be undone.



Federal Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, meanwhile, said Canada and the US were close to finalising a deal after he returned to Washington for talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.



"We're very close. We continue to make progress," LeBlanc said, adding that Canadian officials would remain in Washington to work towards an agreement.



Trump has described the emerging deal as "very fair" to both sides. Tariffs on about $20 billion worth of Canadian imports have been delayed until 12:01 a.m. Saturday, but neither side has released the full terms.



Despite his criticism of Trump, Kinew said Manitoba could support Carney's request as part of a broader "Team Canada" strategy. He urged consumers to continue buying Canadian products even if US alcohol returns to provincial shelves.



Other provincial premiers, including those of Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia, have also backed Carney's negotiating strategy. Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham said all premiers agreed during a call with Carney on Wednesday to restore US alcohol sales, although not all have publicly confirmed the position. -- Agencies