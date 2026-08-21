13-year-old boy rescued from bonded labour in Jalna district

12:54

Bonded labour is still an ugly scourge in India

A 13-year-old boy was rescued from alleged bonded labour at a farm in Maharashtra's Jalna district, officials have said.



Following inputs received by the District Legal Services Authority and the Child Helpline 1098, a raid was conducted at Chincholi village of Bhokardan tehsil on Wednesday, they said.



According to officials, the boy told the authorities that he had been working at the farm for around one-and-a-half years, performing agricultural tasks, grazing goats, feeding and watering cattle and cleaning cow dung.



The boy was allegedly forced to work at the farm against a Rs 40,000 advance taken by his father from the farm owner. The father is currently in jail in connection with a murder case, and the farm owner allegedly refused to release the boy until the money was repaid, they said.



The boy has been sent to a government-run shelter home, they added. PTI