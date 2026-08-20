Union cabinet approves high court bench for Ladakh

21:46

The Union cabinet has decided to establish a high court bench in Ladakh, a move aimed at improving access to justice in the Union Territory, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday, reaffirming the Centre's commitment to ensuring constitutional safeguards and the all-round development of the region.



Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed the 'historic decision' and expressed sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the home minister.



Shah announced the decision in a post on X, saying the bench of Jammu and Kashmir high court would significantly enhance access to justice for people living in the remote and geographically challenging areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required to get legal services.



'The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of the PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, has decided to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh. This will significantly enhance access to justice for citizens living in remote areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required to avail themselves of the legal services they are entitled to.



'The government is fully committed to the all-round development of Ladakh and to ensuring constitutional safeguards,' the home minister said.



Officials said the establishment of a high court bench is expected to address a long-standing demand for easier and faster access to the higher judiciary for people in Ladakh.



Responding to the announcement, Ladakh Lt Governor Saxena said the establishment of the high court bench would not only ensure speedy justice but would also reaffirm the government's 'unwavering commitment' to the all-round development of the UT.



'Sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister and Home Minister, for this historic decision! Establishing a high court bench in Ladakh not only ensures speedy justice but reaffirms the government's unwavering commitment to the all-round development of Ladakh and fulfilling the long-standing collective aspirations of its people,' he said in a post on X.



The announcement comes against the backdrop of continuing discussions over the political, administrative and constitutional future of Ladakh, with local stakeholders seeking stronger safeguards for land, employment, culture and political representation.



The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which are jointly leading an agitation in support of various demands including constitutional safeguards for the past five years, submitted a memorandum with their 'non-negotiable' demands to Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra during a meeting on Wednesday ahead of next round of talks with Home Ministry team next month.



"We have submitted a memorandum detailing important and non-negotiable demands, including the proposed legislative and executive setup at the Union Territory level, financial powers and safeguards for the people of Ladakh," KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai had said.



"The chief secretary assured us that our non-negotiable and important points, as well as the interim measures we have proposed, will be submitted to the MHA," he had said.



Karbalai said they stressed that there should be no deviation from the minutes of the previous meeting in May that had been signed and submitted.



"We were told that a formal meeting would be held in Delhi in the first week of September. Whether the meeting would be held with the Sub-Committee or the High-Powered Committee would be decided by the MHA," he said. -- PTI