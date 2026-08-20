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Unauthorised structures outside Pak HC removed in Delhi

Thu, 20 August 2026
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09:07
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Authorities have removed structures and queue-management barriers erected outside of the Pakistan High Commission here in New Delhi, official sources said on Thursday.

The structures, including queue liners installed near the visa section of the Pakistani commission, were located on a lane outside the compound's approved boundary and were removed as part of the action, they said.

The development comes days after Pakistan removed security barricades and parking poles placed outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. --PTI

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