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Trump says US has "draconian sanctions" ready for Iran

Thu, 20 August 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Washington has "very draconian sanctions" available against Iran and indicated that further measures could be announced, while asserting that the Strait of Hormuz remained open and the naval blockade had been "extremely effective".

While addressing technology leaders, Trump, when asked about possible sanctions on Iran, said, "We have things that we could sanction. We have very draconian sanctions, and we'll see what happens."

He said the US would decide its next course of action based on developments, adding that the situation could either lead to a major drop in oil prices or a continuation of the current measures.

"It'll either be extremely good, and oil prices are going to drop like a rock or we'll continue to do exactly what we're doing," Trump said.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Trump claimed that a US naval blockade had been successful and that oil shipments were continuing despite tensions.

"Right now the Strait is open. A lot of boats are coming through. People aren't reporting that," he said.

"The naval blockade has been extremely effective. Zero--I mean, literally while it's up, and that's been for quite a while, you know, except for a couple of little pauses where we opened it purposely at... with a deal. But the deal didn't terminate... the deal didn't turn out to be what they said. You know, when they tell us one thing, and they do another. But the blockade has been 100% successful," Trump added. -- ANI

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