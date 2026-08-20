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Trump says US, Canada nearing trade deal, hints at...

Thu, 20 August 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said the United States and Canada were close to finalising a trade agreement, adding that Washington was considering reducing some tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium as part of the deal.

Asked whether the US would lower tariffs on steel and aluminium to get tariffs reduced, Trump said, "Well, we're looking at that. Yeah, yeah."

"We may bring some of the tariffs down to a level where other countries are, because Canada was paying a higher tariff. Canada was paying us a higher tariff," he added.

Trump said American farmers would no longer face tariffs under the proposed agreement.

"We're getting zero for our farmers. You know, farmers have been hurt very badly by Canada, and they won't be paying any tariffs anymore," Trump told reporters. -- ANI

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