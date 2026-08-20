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TN CM calls on Amit Shah

Thu, 20 August 2026
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11:55
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the meeting of chief ministers of southern states to be held near here that will deliberate important inter-state and national issues.

Amit Shah will lead the deliberations of the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council at a seaside resort in Kovalam on the city's outskirts.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the chief ministers of Keralam and Karnataka, DK Shivakumar and VD Satheesan, respectively, are set to take part in the deliberations.

On Wednesday night, CM Vijay called on Shah which was described as "courtesy visit" by officials and the first after he assumed office as the chief minister.

The Union Home Minister shared a photograph of Vijay meeting him. -- PTI

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