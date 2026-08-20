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The epic blockbuster that could be India's answer to The Odyssey

Thu, 20 August 2026
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The Ramayana is one of India's most famous stories - and now the heroic epic has been adapted into two mega-budget films that the team behind it are hoping will be a global event.

This year, amid the hit superhero movies and kids' animations, an adaptation of an ancient poem involving mythical beasts, almighty gods and a hero toting a bow and arrow has been a smash at the box office: Christopher Nolan's stirring take on Homer's Odyssey. 

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