Tarun Tejpal challenges rape conviction in SC

12:02





The Goa government had approached the Supreme Court seeking the maximum sentence for former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal in a rape case, arguing that the passage of time cannot be a reason for imposing a lesser sentence in such a serious offence, Advocate General Devidas J Pangam said on Wednesday.



He said the government filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court against the quantum of sentence imposed in the case.



The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on August 6 convicted Tejpal and sentenced him to 10 years in prison for raping a former colleague, overturning his 2021 acquittal in a decade-old case.



On September 29, 2017, Tejpal was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. However, he pleaded not guilty.

Tarun Tejpal challenges Bombay High Court's rape case conviction order in Supreme Court days after Goa's 'life term' plea.