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Snake bites BJD leader during inspection of flood-hit village

Thu, 20 August 2026
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19:57
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Biju Janata Dal leader Anshuman Mohanty on Thursday said he was bitten by a snake while inspecting a flood-hit village in Odisha's Kendrapara district.

The incident occurred in Pattamundai block in the Rajanagar assembly constituency.

"I was walking in knee-deep waters when I felt a stinging sensation. Later, I found that I was bitten by a snake. I feel fine, though I am a bit nervous," the former Rajnagar MLA told reporters at a local community healthcare centre.

"He is currently symptom-free and completely normal," said Lalit Mohan Rath, the treating doctor.

Mohanty, however, would be kept under observation for some time as a precautionary measure, Rath said.  -- PTI

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