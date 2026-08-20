Snake bites BJD leader during inspection of flood-hit village

19:57

Biju Janata Dal leader Anshuman Mohanty on Thursday said he was bitten by a snake while inspecting a flood-hit village in Odisha's Kendrapara district.





The incident occurred in Pattamundai block in the Rajanagar assembly constituency.





"I was walking in knee-deep waters when I felt a stinging sensation. Later, I found that I was bitten by a snake. I feel fine, though I am a bit nervous," the former Rajnagar MLA told reporters at a local community healthcare centre.





"He is currently symptom-free and completely normal," said Lalit Mohan Rath, the treating doctor.





Mohanty, however, would be kept under observation for some time as a precautionary measure, Rath said. -- PTI