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Sensex jumps over 500 points in early trade

Thu, 20 August 2026
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10:45
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Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday, tracking a recovery in world markets as easing US Treasury yields improved global risk sentiment.

Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the markets' optimism during the initial trading.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 504.32 points to 77,416.16 in early trade after four days of decline.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also bounced back after seven days of losses. It climbed 118.85 points to 24,198.55.

"Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a firmer undertone, supported by an overnight rebound on Wall Street and gains across Asian markets after easing US Treasury yields improved global risk sentiment.

"While the recovery in overseas equities offers a constructive backdrop, persistent geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East is likely to keep investors cautious," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

All the 30-Sensex firms were trading in positive territory during the early deals. Eternal, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech were among the biggest winners. -- PTI

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