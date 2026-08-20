Sensex jumps 628 points, Nifty snaps 7-day losing streak

17:18

Benchmark equity indices bounced back on Thursday, with the Sensex climbing 628 points and the Nifty snapping its seven-day losing streak to end at 24,231.85, tracking a rally in world markets as easing global bond yields revived risk appetite.



Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the markets' optimism.



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 628.04 points, or 0.82 per cent, to settle at 77,537.72 after four days of decline. During the day, it surged 701.43 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 77,611.11.



The 50-share NSE Nifty also bounced back after seven days of losses. It ended at 24,231.85, up 153.55 points, or 0.64 per cent. -- PTI