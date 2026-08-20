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'Sajjan Kumar had high BP, Parkinsons, couldn't be saved'

Thu, 20 August 2026
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Former Congress MP and 1984 Delhi Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar passed away on Thursday at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital at the age of 84. He was a "known case of high blood pressure and Parkinson's disease," hospital authorities said in a statement.

In a statement, Safdarjung Hospital informed that Kumar was immediately admitted and all resuscitation measures were initiated as soon as he was brought to the hospital at 11:00 am. However, despite all necessary medical and life-support measures, he could not be saved and passed away at 12:30 pm.

"Sajjan Kumar, aged 84 years, was brought to VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital by police with altered sensorium around 11:00 am. He was immediately admitted, and resuscitation measures were initiated. Despite providing all necessary medical and life-support measures, he could not be saved and passed away at 12:30 pm. He was a known case of high blood pressure and Parkinson's disease and had a history of multiple hospital admissions in the past," the statement said.

Kumar, a three-time parliamentarian, was involved in one of the most prolonged and consequential legal battles in India: the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases that followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

For over three decades, Kumar faced multiple criminal cases relating to the violence, with outcomes that swung between acquittals and convictions across different courts.

In the Delhi Raj Nagar area case, relating to the killing of five members of a family and the torching of a gurudwara, the Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018, overturned a trial court's earlier acquittal and convicted Kumar, sentencing him to life imprisonment. Kumar surrendered and had been in jail since December 2018. -- ANI

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