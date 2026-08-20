Rupee down 1 paisa at 95.74 against US dollar

21:18

The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day down 1 paisa at 95.74 against the US dollar on Thursday, as the support from the weaker dollar index was negated by elevated crude oil prices.



Forex traders said while a weaker US dollar eases some depreciation pressure on the domestic currency, crude oil hovering above $90 would continue to keep pressure on India's import bill.



The dollar index fell to its lowest level since late May after the US Treasury announced that it would double its buyback operations for longer-dated Treasury bonds, pushing US long-term yields lower and reducing the dollar's yield advantage.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.57 against the greenback and traded in a range of 95.56-95.74 during the session. It eventually settled at 95.74, down 1 paisa from its previous close.