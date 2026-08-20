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Rs 13,000 Cr Infra Projects Get Cabinet Approval

Thu, 20 August 2026
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11:45
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 The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved five railway and highway projects worth Rs 13,041 crore. These projects aim to increase infrastructure capacity in West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

Railway projects dominate the approved list, with an estimated cost of around Rs 9,450 crore.  These projects include the 173-km Kharagpur-Bhadrak (Ranital) fourth line (West Bengal and Odisha), the 75-km Bhadrak-Haridaspur fourth line (Odisha), the 90-km Gummidipundi-Gudur third and fourth line (Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu), and the 72-km Cuttack-Paradeep (Badabandha) third and fourth line (Odisha).

The Cabinet also approved the upgradation of the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonbarsa section of National Highway (NH)-22 in Bihar to four lanes. The 82-km project will be developed on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs 3,590.73 crore.

Under HAM, the government will pay 40 per cent of the project cost to the developer upfront, while the remaining two-thirds will be paid over a concession period in annuities with interest.

The four rail multi-tracking projects will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 410 km.

Notably, these are projects on one segment of the golden quadrilateral -- the East-South, or Howrah-Chennai high density network.

The proposed multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to nearly 6,448 villages, which are having a population of about 6 million, a Cabinet statement said.

The projects are essential routes for major bulk commodities including  coal, iron ore, cement, iron and steel, containers. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 76 million tonnes per annum, the Cabinet said.

The NH-22 augmentation is expected to improve the feeder corridor for the India-Nepal border at Sonbarsa with economic centres like Muzaffarpur at NH-27. 'The project will  reduce congestion in densely populated areas of Muzaffarpur, Muksudpur, Runni Saidpur, Thumma, Dumra, Bhutahi, and Sonbarsa,'the Cabinet said.

The rail expansion projects will also enhance connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including the Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary, the Bhitarkanika National Park, the Maa Bhadrakali temple, the Maa Dhamarai temple, the Panchalingeswar Temple, the Talsari-Udaypur and Chandipur Beach, Pulicat lake, Nelapattu Bird sanctuary, the Lord Veeraraghava Perumal temple, Gada Kujanga Jagannath temple, Sarala temple, Dhabaleswar temple, Lalitgiri (a Buddhist site).

The stretch is in synergy with existing corridors such as NH-31 and NH-122 and enhances connectivity to industrial zones like Barauni and riverine logistics hubs along the Ganga. It also enhances cross-border passenger and cargo movement via the nearby Land Port at Bhithamore.

 -- Dhruvaksh Saha, Business Standard

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