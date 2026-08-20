Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to move back to Britain

09:39

After nearly six years in the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to move back to Britain with their two children in the coming weeks, according to two people familiar with their decision, The New York Times reported.



According to the publication, the move would bring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back to the country they left after stepping away from their royal duties, following years of tension with other members of the royal family.



King Charles III was informed about the decision on Sunday, The New York Times reported. The couple's return was not discussed during their meeting with the King earlier this year, according to one of the two people familiar with their decision.



Harry and Meghan will continue to live as non-working royals and will remain private individuals after moving back to Britain. It is not yet clear where the family will live, but they are not expected to return to royal accommodation.



The couple have two children, Archie and Lilibet, who have spent most of their lives in the US. According to one person familiar with the decision, the children have been enrolled in a school in Britain and are expected to begin classes in September, the publication said.



Harry and Meghan moved to the US after announcing in 2020 that they would step back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family. Harry was later stripped of his honorary military titles and royal patronages in 2021. -- ANI