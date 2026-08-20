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PM calls for greater engagement between govt depts, varsities, youth

Thu, 20 August 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for greater engagement between government departments, universities and young people to bring fresh perspectives in policymaking.

Chairing the third high-level meeting with Secretaries to the Government of India, Modi also sought effective use of AI while ensuring human intervention and judgement.

He urged the secretaries to think with a long-term perspective on how the country's future should be shaped.

The prime minister called for greater engagement between government departments, universities and young people to bring fresh perspectives in policymaking, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office said.

Terming data a national asset, he pointed to differences in the manner in which data is collected and managed for various purposes, and called for finding solutions that enable greater interoperability and effective use of data.

He also said that working in silos is not merely an organisational problem but also a problem of mindset, urging officials to work with a spirit of belongingness.

During the meeting, the prime minister also highlighted the importance of informal interaction and building team spirit among officers.

He emphasised the need to further strengthen the country's defence industry and make it more competitive at the global level.

Secretaries share perspective on key priorities and implementation challenges, the statement said.  -- PTI

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