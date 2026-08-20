Papa, your memories are my...: Rahul on Rajiv's birth anniv

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid an emotional tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and vowed to uphold the late leader's ideals of unity and democracy.



In a post on X, Citing Rajiv's legacy of unity and democratic principles, he promised to keep working for a progressive and united nation.



Rahul Gandhi said, "Harmony among Indians, compassion in every heart, and equal rights to justice and democracy for every citizen."



Recalling his father's teachings, he said, "Papa, this teaching of yours is my strength and your memories are my courage. The resolve to build the India of your dreams will always continue to guide me." -- ANI