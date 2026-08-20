Odisha flood situation remains grim, 12.85 lakh affected

15:11

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The flood situation in Odisha remained grim with 12.85 lakh people affected in six districts, even as fresh areas got inundated in Balasore on Thursday as the Subarnarekha River flowed above the danger level, officials said.



Subarnarekha witnessed peak flooding at 3 am on Thursday when the water level at Rajghat in Jaleswar touched 11.82 metres against the danger level of 10.36 meters. At 9 am, however, the water receded to 11.6 metres, which was still above the danger level, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said.



The SRC said flooding in the river has caused fresh inundation in Bhograi and Baliapal blocks. While 28 gram panchayats in Bhograi block have been inundated, 20 blocks of Baliapal have been affected, the official said.



As the floodwater submerged villages and paddy fields, the Balasore district administration deployed additional relief and rescue teams in the affected blocks.



"The rescue operation has been intensified by deploying personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Response Force (ODRF), fire services and local police," an official at the Balasore District Emergency Office said. -- PTI