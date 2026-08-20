Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

NEET protest: SC forms panel to probe police excesses

Thu, 20 August 2026
Share:
17:43
image
The Supreme Court has formed a five-member high-powered committee headed by former top court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy to examine allegations of police excesses against student protesters in Delhi recently and violence against police personnel.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the committee would also comprise former Punjab and Haryana high court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi high court Judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla and retired Meghalaya DGP L R Bishnoi.

"This HPEC (High-Powered Enquiry Committee) has been constituted bearing in mind a wide variety of considerations, including the individual expertise and experience of each of its members, as well as the diversity of the Committee, among other factors.

"We are confident that the recommendations of the HPEC will be of invaluable assistance to this Court, and the Committee will be able to undertake a comprehensive assessment of all such issues as merit due contemplation," the bench said.

The top court clarified that as a matter of abundant caution, the enquiry undertaken by the HPEC shall not be a one-time exercise.

It asked the Committee to undertake a continuous and periodic assessment of the issues and shall submit its interim findings periodically.

The apex court recommended that the HPEC should address certain issues on a priority basis, foremost amongst which is the matter relating to the alleged incidents of targeted violence, harassment and molestation of female protesters.

"Similarly, the HPEC may also assess the grievous harm and injury allegedly caused to protesters by police authorities and security personnel and investigate aspects such as the chain of command resulting in such excesses, those responsible for such actions and whether there were any breaches of any of the existing laws, rules or norms in exercising such force," the bench said.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march to Parliament on July 20 in Delhi saw clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and teargas shells to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NEET protest: SC forms panel to probe police excesses
LIVE! NEET protest: SC forms panel to probe police excesses

HC stays cancellations of 11th to 13th JPSC exams
HC stays cancellations of 11th to 13th JPSC exams

The Jharkhand High Court has stayed government notifications that cancelled appointments made through the 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and those of food safety officers. The court cited a violation...

Modi's cutout worshipped during an event at Press Club
Modi's cutout worshipped during an event at Press Club

The Press Club of India clarified it did not organise an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cutout was worshipped and a 'Modi Chalisa' was read. The event, organised by the Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board, was stopped by...

Marathi test begins for Maha drivers, notices issued
Marathi test begins for Maha drivers, notices issued

Maharashtra's transport department has launched a statewide drive to test taxi and autorickshaw drivers' working knowledge of Marathi, with those failing facing badge suspension.

CRPF forms 10-member 'core group' to tackle rising suicides
CRPF forms 10-member 'core group' to tackle rising suicides

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has formed a 10-member 'core group' to prevent 'self-harm' incidents among its personnel, following a record 59 suicides in 2025, the highest in five years. The group, headed by the CRPF Director...