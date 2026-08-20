Mahatma Gandhi manuscript sells for record Rs 16.2 crore

14:42

A collection of 688 autographed reflections by Mahatma Gandhi on truth, ahimsa, and service among other subjects to his close associate and freedom fighter Anand T Hingorani was sold for Rs 16.20 crore at a Saffronart auction, setting the world record for an Indian historical document sold at an auction.



Written over a span of two years after the death of Hingorani's wife Vidya, the daily handwritten messages of guidance, reflection, and encouragement were later compiled into a book titled "A Thought for the Day" and stand among the most intimate surviving records of correspondence between the two.



The auction, "Gandhi: From the Collection of Anand T Hingorani", featured 86 lots of letters, manuscripts, photographs and personal objects associated with Gandhi.



According to the auction house, the manuscript addresses truth, ahimsa, brahmacharya, nonâ€'possession, fearlessness, religious equality, the removal of untouchability, prayer, Ramanama, service, labour, hunger, duty, Swaraj, moral responsibility, silence, conscience, nonâ€'attachment, selfâ€'realisation and the search for God.



Beyond documenting major political events, the collection also reveals the deeply personal dimensions of Gandhi's life, capturing both the public leader of India's freedom movement and the private individual "who offered counsel, consolation, discipline, and affection to those closest to him". -- PTI