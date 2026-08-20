J'khand HC stays notifications cancelling appointment of govt staff through 11th to 13th JPSC exams

17:02

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday stayed the operation of notifications cancelling the appointment of government employees through 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations.



The high court also stayed the operation of the order cancelling the appointments of food safety officers.



While hearing a petition against the government notifications, the court asked the state to furnish its reply by September 15, the next date of hearing.



Petitioners' advocate Amritansh Vats said that the court has prima facie stayed the notifications cancelling appointments through 11th to 13th JPSC and the one for appointment of food safety officers.



He added that the judge observed that it violates the principle of natural justice and hence the matter has been stayed.



The court's stay has provided relief to around 450 candidates, he said.



Amid a 25-day students' agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams, the JMM-led government recently cancelled and ordered probes into 45 tests conducted by the state PSC and an outsourced agency since 2014. PTI