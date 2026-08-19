J-K CM Omar warns against using 'Gen Z' as a threat

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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah/Umar Ganie for Rediff.com





"We pay from our pockets to visit and they are doing this to us. Earlier they used to do this to Kashmiris (only), now they are doing it with tourists as well," she added. -- PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday warned that using the 'Gen Z' tag as a threat will quickly lead to the erosion of any goodwill for the youth.Abdullah was commenting on a video in which a young woman could be seen raising her voice against the Ladakh police at a checkpoint.The girl in the video said, "We are Gen Z and we are not going to tolerate this.""This 'we are Gen Z' has become the new 'jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai'. The quickest way to erode any Gen Z goodwill is to start using it as a threat at the slightest perceived affront," Abdullah posted on X while reposting the video from his personal account.In the undated video which surfaced on social media, the woman was aggrieved about being stopped near Minimarg in the Ladakh region, a place famous for being the gateway between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.She claimed that the people had been made to wait there for five hours.