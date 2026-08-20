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'Jinnah hidden within Congress leaders has come out'

Thu, 20 August 2026
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15:13
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The row over Vande Mataram has escalated into a fierce political war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over the national song.

Reacting sharply to the Congress Working Committee's (CWC) stance on singing only select stanzas of the song during official party events, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma accused the opposition leadership of harbouring "Muslim League-like thinking."

Speaking to ANI, Sharma equated senior Congress leaders with Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan who spearheaded the Two-Nation Theory, to criticise the Congress party's approach toward national symbols.

Hitting out at the opposition, Sharma remarked, "The Jinnah hidden within the senior leaders of Congress has now come out. Their Muslim League-like thinking has been exposed. Merely holding the Constitution in your hand does not mean respecting it--the Constitution has to be lived. When both Houses of Parliament have passed it, the stanza must be sung."

Jinnah was the leading figure of the All-India Muslim League and played a central role in the political movement that culminated in the creation of Pakistan. At the 1940 Lahore session of the All-India Muslim League, Jinnah formally advanced the position that Hindus and Muslims constituted separate nations with distinct cultures and civilisations, an argument that became central to the Muslim League's demand for a separate Muslim homeland.

Sharma accused the Congress of displaying what he described as a mindset similar to that of the Muslim League and questioned the party's approach towards the Constitution. -- ANI

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