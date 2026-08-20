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I can see Papa smiling proudly at his beautiful Sonia: Rahul

Thu, 20 August 2026
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Rahul Gandhi shares a loved-up post on Facebook ahead of Sonia Gandhi's book launch in a few months. He writes:

"Mama,

I last saw you and Papa together more than 35 years ago. Since the day Papa left, I have watched you face everything life threw at you with never-ending courage and dignity. Only Priyanka and I really know what you have been through, and how difficult your life after Papa truly was.

"I am happy, and so proud, that your story - "Belonging: A Journey of Love" - will finally be read by the millions of people who love you. I know how hard it was for someone as private as you to tell the world your beautiful story.

"Today, on his birthday, I can see Papa smiling and looking down proudly at his beautiful Sonia.

Love,
Rahul"

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will come out with her memoir this November in which she will be sharing her intimate story of marrying into one of India's most powerful political families, the tragedy of losing Rajiv Gandhi that threw her into the "public world of politics" and turning down prime ministership in 2004 among other things.

Belonging: A Journey of Love will hit stands on November 10, publisher Alfred A Knopf, an American imprint of Penguin Random House, announced on Tuesday.

Penguin Random House India, however, has not confirmed the date of release of the book in India.

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