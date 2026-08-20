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House of man accused of killing Hindu youth razed in UP's Shahjahanpur

Thu, 20 August 2026
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The house of a man accused of killing a 22-year-old Hindu youth over a love affair was demolished in Kant town of Shahjahanpur on Thursday amid heavy deployment of police.

Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Rajneesh Kumar Mishra told PTI that the structure was an illegal construction and notices had been issued to its owners -- Amiran, Naseem Jahan and Salma.

The notices stated that the construction was in violation of the Uttar Pradesh Municipalities Act, 1916, and directed the owners to remove the illegal construction, Mishra said.

The owners did not respond to the notices, following which the Nagar Panchayat secured a magistrate's permission to raze it, he said.

The demolition was carried amid heavy police and PAC deployment and ambulance and fire service vans on standby.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar said two platoons of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, two Quick Response Teams, and around 200 policemen were deployed at the site.

The demolition came weeks after the killing of Gautam Maurya, allegedly by Sameer Ali, a resident of Kant town, over a love affair.

Maurya was allegedly stabbed to death on July 31.

Sameer's family claimed that four other families were also living in the house which was razed.

Sameer's relative Ishtiyaq said he should be punished for the crime, but the demolition was not just and left his family without a home.

His aunt Soni claimed that the victim's family had been given Rs 5 lakh, a job and land, while her family lost its home.   -- PTI

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