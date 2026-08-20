Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Govt caps sugar stock for bulk consumers ahead of festival season

Thu, 20 August 2026
Share:
17:38
image
The Centre on Thursday imposed a stockholding limit on bulk consumers of sugar, amid concerns over rising prices due to tight supplies ahead of the festival season.

Food Minister Pralhad Joshi, in a social media, announced that bulk consumers using more than 10 tonnes of sugar a month will not be allowed to hold stock beyond what they would consume in 15 days.

The food ministry has notified the Sugar (Stockholding Limit of Bulk Consumers) Order, 2026, which covers confectioners, soft drink manufacturers, food processing units, sweetmeat sellers and other institutional buyers.

The order will come into force from September 1 and remain in effect till November 30.

This follows an earlier order, effective August 1 to November 30, capping stock with sugar dealers at 4,000 quintals for 30 days.

The curbs come against the backdrop of a sharp rise in sugar prices, with ex-mill rates hitting record levels on account of a lower opening stock ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The all-India average ex-mill price rose to Rs 5,400-5,500 a quintal on Tuesday, up from Rs 3,900 a year earlier, according to an industry body.

Retail sugar prices have climbed about 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 52.30 a kg as on August 18, from Rs 46.34 a year ago, as per consumer affairs ministry data.

Demand for sugar typically rises between August and November, as the country celebrates major festivals, such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, and Diwali.

Under the new order, the monthly quantity of sugar sold by each mill to a bulk consumer -- whether directly or through dealers -- will be verified, and consumption will be determined with reference to GST returns filed by sellers and/or buyers, using the relevant HSN code applicable to sugar.

A bulk consumer has been defined as a confectioner, soft drink manufacturer, food processing unit, sweetmeat seller or any other institutional buyer with an average monthly consumption of not less than 10 tonnes over the last one year, excluding the current month.

The order does not apply to institutions belonging to the central or state governments, Union Territory administrations, or local bodies.

The tighter stockholding norm comes amid concerns over sugar availability for the 2026-27 season, which begins on October 1. Industry estimates put opening stocks for the new season at 40-42 lakh tonnes, while some researchers peg the figure lower, at 32-35 lakh tonnes -- both below the estimated domestic requirement of around 50 lakh tonnes.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Sajjan Kumar had high BP, Parkinsons, couldn't be saved'
LIVE! 'Sajjan Kumar had high BP, Parkinsons, couldn't be saved'

Marathi test begins for Maha drivers, notices issued
Marathi test begins for Maha drivers, notices issued

Maharashtra's transport department has launched a statewide drive to test taxi and autorickshaw drivers' working knowledge of Marathi, with those failing facing badge suspension.

CRPF forms 10-member 'core group' to tackle rising suicides
CRPF forms 10-member 'core group' to tackle rising suicides

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has formed a 10-member 'core group' to prevent 'self-harm' incidents among its personnel, following a record 59 suicides in 2025, the highest in five years. The group, headed by the CRPF Director...

Mahatma Gandhi's manuscript sells for record Rs 16.20 crore
Mahatma Gandhi's manuscript sells for record Rs 16.20 crore

A collection of 688 autographed reflections by Mahatma Gandhi, compiled into 'A Thought for the Day', was sold for a record Rs 16.20 crore at a Saffronart auction, becoming the world's most expensive Indian historical document sold at...

Papa smiling, looking down proudly at his beautiful Sonia: Rahul
Papa smiling, looking down proudly at his beautiful Sonia: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed immense pride and happiness over his mother Sonia Gandhi's upcoming memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love,' stating that millions who love her will finally read her 'beautiful story,' despite her...