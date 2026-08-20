Good relationship with Kim, unhappy with S Korea: Trump

11:20

US President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with South Korea over its unwillingness to assist Washington in securing the Strait of Hormuz, whilst questioning the conduct of large-scale joint military manoeuvres targeted at North Korea, a development underscoring friction over burden-sharing and regional security dynamics.



Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump highlighted his displeasure regarding Seoul's response when approached for maritime security assistance in the crucial energy passageway.



"I was not happy when South Korea said, no, they're not interested in helping us with the Hormuz Strait, and yet they get 60 per cent of their oil from the Hormuz Strait," Trump said.



Recounting his exchange with South Korean officials, he added, "I said, 'Would you like to help us?' He said, no, thank you. I said that's nice, please, thank you."



The President directly connected Seoul's refusal regarding the Hormuz deployment to his growing reservations about conducting major military drills on the Korean Peninsula. He argued that carrying out such exercises was counterproductive at a time when he is attempting to maintain functional diplomatic communication with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



"I felt that to do a massive, we were doing a massive war exercise. I thought that was very insulting to somebody that frankly has been, during my term at least, very well-behaved," Trump stated.



When asked if achieving complete denuclearisation remains his core objective in seeking renewed engagements with Pyongyang, Trump bypassed giving a direct response.



"Well, I don't want to talk about that, but I do have a good relationship with Kim Jong-un, as you know, you've seen," he said.