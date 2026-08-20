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Expired products, non-permitted colours found in shops at Railway stations

Thu, 20 August 2026
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A special inspection conducted by the Food Safety and Drug Administration department of Karnataka at food establishments in 36 railway stations on Thursday revealed the suspected use of non-permitted colours in sweets, expired dairy products and food items, and fungal growth in vegetables.

The inspection was conducted at 112 food establishments at Bengaluru City Railway station (KSR), Yeshwanthpura, Krishna Raja Puram, Yelahanka, Kolar, Mysuru, Haveri, Udupi, Koppal, Gadag, Davanagere, Bagalkote, Karwar, Yadgiri, Berur and Kadur junction, Ballari, Hospet, Hubaballi and Mangaluru, a statement from the food safety department said.

The teams inspected the railway pantry, railway hotel and food served on the train.

The team found that Vande Bharat trains between Mangaluru and Kerala and Hubballi and Bengaluru were maintained clean. There was, however, 'suspected use' of non-permitted colours in food products, the statement said.

Yellow colour was found to have been used in Jalebi and pink colour in Khova Peda. Expired curd and standardised milk packets were found at a railway station in Haveri district, it said.

Unhygienic conditions were observed in a hotel at KR Puram Railway Station. At Mysuru Railway Station, idlis were found to be prepared using plastic material and expired food items were also found in the kitchen, the statement added.

The team also noticed fungal growth on onions and vegetables, while Chutney was found to be stored in plastic buckets that were not suitable for food storage.

"The railway authorities and designated officers concerned will be informed regarding the violations observed, and further legal action will be initiated against the food business operators who have violated the prescribed food safety requirements," the statement said.  -- PTI

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