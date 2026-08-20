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Construction at Ram Temple to be finished by Sep 30

Thu, 20 August 2026
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Construction at Ram Temple is expected to be completed by September 30 and representatives of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata will exit its premises a month later, the temple's construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said on Thursday.

Mishra told reporters that work at the temple complex is apace.

"By September 30, the construction work in the Ram Temple premises will be completed. By October 30, the people of L&T and Tata will finally exit the temple premises," he said.

Mishra said construction of the auditorium and museum, being carried out by the Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, will continue beyond the completion of the work underway in main temple premises.

The auditorium and museum is expected to be complete by March 2027, he said.

Mishra said the scripts and storylines for all the galleries of the museum have already been prepared.

"The next step will be to convert these storylines into video form. Experts from IIT Madras will undertake this work," he said.

Mishra said the museum will be thrown open to the visitors around February-March next year.

The boundary wall around the temple is expected to be complete by December, he said.  -- PTI

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