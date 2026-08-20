Cong decision to stick to 2 paras of Vande Mataram 'appeasement,' says Amit Shah

14:05

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Congress party's decision to sing only two stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' is not only anti-national but also a defiance of law and appeasement eyeing vote bank.



Referring to the Congress Working Committee's decision to follow only two paras of the national song, instead of the full rendition, he said it was not an open defiance of the law enacted by the Parliament.



When the mistake of fragmenting 'Vande Mataram' took place once, the nation suffered its consequences, he said in a statement posted on 'X.'



Further, he appealed to the people to oppose the 'appeasement' by the grand old party. PTI