Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Cong decision to stick to 2 paras of Vande Mataram 'appeasement,' says Amit Shah

Thu, 20 August 2026
Share:
14:05
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Congress party's decision to sing only two stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' is not only anti-national but also a defiance of law and appeasement eyeing vote bank.

Referring to the Congress Working Committee's decision to follow only two paras of the national song, instead of the full rendition, he said it was not an open defiance of the law enacted by the Parliament.

When the mistake of fragmenting 'Vande Mataram' took place once, the nation suffered its consequences, he said in a statement posted on 'X.'

Further, he appealed to the people to oppose the 'appeasement' by the grand old party. PTI

TOP STORIES

Sajjan Kumar, jailed in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, dies
Sajjan Kumar, jailed in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, dies

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was serving a life sentence for his involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has died. He was convicted in two separate cases related to the killings of Sikhs during the riots and was lodged in Tihar...

LIVE! Mahatma Gandhi manuscript sells for record Rs 16.2 crore
LIVE! Mahatma Gandhi manuscript sells for record Rs 16.2 crore

Cap LS seats at 543, DKS tells southern CMs' meet
Cap LS seats at 543, DKS tells southern CMs' meet

Chief ministers from southern states convened at the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Kovalam, where Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar advocated for the 1971 census as the basis for delimitation and a freeze on Lok Sabha seats, while also...

Tarun Tejpal challenges rape conviction in SC
Tarun Tejpal challenges rape conviction in SC

The appeal against the August 6 order of the Bombay high court has been filed through advocate Aditya Samaddar.

15-Year-Old Delhi Teen Stuns World No 1 Magnus Carlsen
15-Year-Old Delhi Teen Stuns World No 1 Magnus Carlsen

Fifteen-year-old Delhi chess prodigy Vandan Alankar Sawai stuns World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in an online blitz tournament.